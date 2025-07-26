Free family-friendly fun days in North Northamptonshire to keep kids active
North Northamptonshire Council will lead four free fun-packed afternoons during August in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Activities include small rides, sports and play activities, arts and crafts all taking place from 12 noon until 4pm on Wednesdays in August.
Cllr Brian Benneyworth, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for health and leisure said: “It’s heartening to see a range of free, fun and engaging family activities planned throughout the summer period. "I hope families will come along, take part, and make the most of the activities, based in the lovely parks North Northamptonshire has to offer. “I’d like to wish all the children and young people starting the holidays, a fun-filled summer of physical activity, creativity, and adventure.”
On Wednesday, August 6, head to West Glebe Park, Corby (NN17 1SZ).
Wellingborough’s Castlefields Park, (NN8 1LW) will host their event on Wednesday, August 13.
The Wednesday after that, August 20, will see the turn of Spencer Park, Rushden (NN10 6UL).
Finishing off will be the event at North Park, Kettering (NN16 9JT) on Wednesday, August 27.
To complement the free family-friendly events, and to help keep children active and engaged during the summer, the council’s leisure service has also produced a North Northamptonshire Leisure Movement and Explorer Journal.
This year’s journal follows a pirates and princesses theme, with seven sections including activity tracking, outdoor challenges, creative tasks, mindfulness exercises, and a special feature celebrating the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.
Journals will be available at local leisure centres, for families to pick up and start exploring. Completed journals should be returned to a local library by September 6.
