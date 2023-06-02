A free event in celebration of International Children’s Day is being held at Corby’s Coronation Park this weekend.

The event is being held on Sunday, June 4 from midday to 4pm.

It’s an event run by Pawel Labaj who got the idea from Children’s Day in Poland.

Taken at a previous year's event

Pawel said: “Basically the idea came over from Eastern Europe because that’s what we celebrate in Poland. In Poland every June 1 is Children's day."

It is a commemorative date celebrated annually in honour of children. In Poland it is usually treated as a special day, free from lessons, as it takes place near the end of the school year.

However Pawel has taken it a step further by trying to make the Corby event as multicultural as possible.

He said: “We are trying to get people out from the minor backgrounds. What we see yourself, being foreigners, is that people tend to only go out and mix with their own cultures. There aren’t actually many people who are overly open and go and mix with the other cultures.

Taken at a previous year's event

“The main aim is to fight against social isolation caused by language barriers, we do hope this event will only go bigger and better.”

Details of what’s scheduled on the day of the International Children's Day event are listed below:

Midday - A speech by Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mandy Young

1pm - Happy Feet performance

Taken at a previous year's event

1.30pm - Skelding School of Highland Dancing

2pm - Costello School of Irish dance

2.30pm - Starlight School of Dance

On top of these performances they will have a magician, Corby Radio, Rose's Rides, Northamptonshire Police and firefighters (invited - subject to availability), Adrenaline Alley’s balance bike experience, Corby Archers, local art and craft stalls, bouncy castles, as well as a tombola

Taken at a previous year's event

There will also be plenty to eat and drink at the event with slush, candy floss, as well as street food and other refreshments.

Pawel said: “It’s a very family orientated day, just trying to mix people together so that they can celebrate all in one place.”

For more information visit the FREE EVENT – International Children’s Day Facebook event page.