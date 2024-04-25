Free family event back again at Corby’s Coronation Park this June
A free event inspired by International Children’s Day is back again at Corby’s Coronation Park this June.
The event is being held on Sunday, June 2 from midday to 4pm.
It’s run by Pawel Labaj who got the idea from Children’s Day in Poland, a commemorative date celebrated annually in honour of children.
In Poland it is usually treated as a special day, free from lessons, as it takes place near the end of the school year.
In Poland it is celebrated on June 1 every year.
Pawel has taken it a step further by trying to make the Corby event as multicultural as possible and is trying to get people out from minor backgrounds.
Pawel said: “There are so many different cultures in Corby. When we were doing the plans for the future, we were looking at 17 main ethnicities that live in Corby. There were also a lot of smaller communities as well, so there’s massive potential to engage with a lot of them.
“We’re trying to put on the stage as many different activities as possible, so there’s a wide range for everyone to pick from. We include more attractions each year for everyone to enjoy.”
On the day people can expect to see lots of performers from a number of different cultures such as Skelding School of Highland Dancing Corby, King's school of dance, Costello School Of Irish Dancing and Starlight Corby.
Made with Many, Corby Radio, Corby Archers and Syndykat Airsoft Team will also be there on the day.
There will be plenty of food and drink on offer including Flavor Catering - hog roast, Fluffy Sweets - Candy floss and ice-creams, Big B's Ice creams, slush and other refreshments.
Families and children will also be excited to know that there will be bouncy castles, toys and hand-made crafts.
The event guarantees to be a family-orientated day with something to enjoy for everyone.
Pawel said: “It will again be a fun-filled day. It’s a free event, not ticketed, everyone can come and enjoy it.”
For more information visit the Facebook event page.
