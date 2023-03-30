News you can trust since 1897
Free expo for those wanting to know more about buying a home on in Corby this weekend

The event is on this Saturday

By Callum Faulds
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read

An expo for first time buyers, home movers and investors is being held on Corby’s Priors Hall estate this weekend.

On Saturday, April 1, Wyke Financial, along with Simpsons West and Lodge Park Homes, will be hosting Home Buyers Expo Corby 2023.

The event is at Priors Hall Community Centre and will be open from 11am to 2pm.

Home Buyer Expo Corby 2023
It is open to the public and is being put on for anyone who’s thinking about moving.

Wyke Financial’s managing director Daniel Wyke said: “The idea is that with things changing in the economy, people are questioning ‘is it the right time to buy?’

“We’ve tried to put all the experts in one room, so that if you are thinking about buying or moving, you can just turn up no pressure and have a chat with any of us. “

The event will be attended by Seatons Solicitors who will be on hand to answer any questions regarding the legal element of a home move.

Mackay Interiors will be there to offer interior design tips and JC Woodshop will be presenting some of their unique designs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to chat to businesses about their area of expertise and their experienced teams will be on hand to answer any questions.

Catering will be available on the day for coffee, tea and snacks.

There will also be freebies to collect as you go round the room so attendees have been urged not to forget to collect their swag bag on entry.

