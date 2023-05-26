Free event for anyone interested in the 'creative' industries taking place at Corby Cube next week

A free event aimed at new talent and more established creative professionals interested in film, theatre, music or other creative industries is being held in Corby.

‘Northants Creative Industries Expo’ is being put on by Northampton Film Festival and The Core at Corby Cube.

It’s taking place in the Core theatre on Friday, June 2 from midday to 3pm and is for people who want to learn more about careers in the creative industries or who want to network with other local creative professionals.

People can drop in to visit exhibition stands covering lots of elements of the creative industries, a 'people library' where you can 'book out' a creative professional for a chat about their career, plus short film screenings.

Exhibitors and people featuring in the ‘people library’ include:

- Film professionals including VFX, lighting, martial arts and stunts, directors and producers

- Music including artists, Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) and local youth music ‘Project M’

- Local investigative journalist, Natalie Bloomer, who co-founded local news publication NN Journal and has written for several national media outlets

- Arts including Cordell Garfield, a self-taught artist, primarily an oil painter using classical atelier technique, and community-led arts programme Made With Many

- Publishing including Julia Thorley, author with publishing experience, and Alex Willmore, author and best-selling children’s book illustrator

Northampton Film Festival and The Core theatre will also be there as well as more.

They’re recommending that young people are aged 12 and over as they will be showing 12A content.