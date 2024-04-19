Free event celebrating Romanian and Moldavian culture taking place in Corby this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A free event celebrating Romanian and Moldavian culture is taking place in Corby at the weekend.

The event will take place in Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21, from 11am to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, ‘Easter Feasts’, is being hosted by Corby CAN, whose mission is ‘Bringing all Corby nations together to create a sustainable interaction’.

The event will be held at Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21

The day is all about embracing diverse backgrounds and celebrating Romanian/Moldavian roots.

This will be Corby CAN’s second event that is dedicated to cultural exchange, having hosted a traditional St Mary’s Day in September last year.

A spokesman for Corby CAN said: “What we’re trying to do is create a community around us. It’s basically to get everyone out and around to promote and to make that cultural exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last event that we organised was really very successful. We got a lot of people with different nationalities, Romanian, Moldavian, Polish, English, all the nationalities you can imagine, we weren’t expecting to get so many. It was really nice and enjoyable.

“That’s why we decided to make it something similar and make a tradition out of this.”

On the day there will be lots of live performances including: Dj Nicholas Frincu, Formula 9 UK, Tatiana Captaciuc, Alexandra, the Corby CAN Choir and Ansamblul ‘Hara’ Northampton. Special guest, Dragoș Moștenescu, will also be there on the day.

An array of traditional food and drinks will be available on the day for people to enjoy.