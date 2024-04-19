Free event celebrating Romanian and Moldavian culture taking place in Corby this weekend

The event will be held at Coronation Park on Sunday
By Callum Faulds
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
A free event celebrating Romanian and Moldavian culture is taking place in Corby at the weekend.

The event will take place in Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21, from 11am to 6pm.

The event, ‘Easter Feasts’, is being hosted by Corby CAN, whose mission is ‘Bringing all Corby nations together to create a sustainable interaction’.

The event will be held at Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21
The event will be held at Coronation Park on Sunday, April 21

The day is all about embracing diverse backgrounds and celebrating Romanian/Moldavian roots.

This will be Corby CAN’s second event that is dedicated to cultural exchange, having hosted a traditional St Mary’s Day in September last year.

A spokesman for Corby CAN said: “What we’re trying to do is create a community around us. It’s basically to get everyone out and around to promote and to make that cultural exchange.

“The last event that we organised was really very successful. We got a lot of people with different nationalities, Romanian, Moldavian, Polish, English, all the nationalities you can imagine, we weren’t expecting to get so many. It was really nice and enjoyable.

“That’s why we decided to make it something similar and make a tradition out of this.”

On the day there will be lots of live performances including: Dj Nicholas Frincu, Formula 9 UK, Tatiana Captaciuc, Alexandra, the Corby CAN Choir and Ansamblul ‘Hara’ Northampton. Special guest, Dragoș Moștenescu, will also be there on the day.

An array of traditional food and drinks will be available on the day for people to enjoy.

The spokesman added: “It’s a bit of culture that we’re trying to bring in here and just share what we can share.”

