A free event celebrating Romanian and Moldavian culture is taking place in Corby this weekend.

The event will take place at Stephenson Way Community Centre on Saturday (September 9) from 2pm to 10pm.

The event, a traditional St Mary’s Day, is being hosted by Corby CAN, whose mission is ‘Bringing all Corby nations together to create a sustainable interaction’.

This was their motivation when they decided to organise the event.

The day is all about embracing diverse backgrounds and celebrating Romanian/Moldavian roots.

The event is free and open to all.

On the day people can expect to experience the magic of Romanian and Moldavian music with talented soloists who will sweep you off your feet with their captivating performances.

You can delight your taste buds with traditional Romanian/Moldavian delicacies, including cozonaci, chocolates and papanasi.

There will also be a DJ who will keep the energy high, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and dancing.

And if you stick around until the end of the night, you’ll be treated to a tombola where you could win some fantastic prizes.

As well as all this, there will be more than 20 stalls with different offerings, including a 360 degree camera platform.

A spokesman for Corby CAN said: “We believe this event is a beautiful opportunity for our community to come together, learn about Romanian and Moldavian traditions, and create lasting memories.