Free entry to Raunds Mayor’s Show this weekend featuring live music, funfair, local performers and more
On Saturday, June 1 from midday until 5pm, people are invited to enjoy all the fun of the fair, as well as attractions such as a falconry show, reptiles, a dog show, stalls, tug of war, children's races, crazy golf and more.
It promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever.’
Raunds mayor, Cllr Paul Byrne, said: “The Raunds Mayor's Show is an annual celebration of everything our wonderful town and community has to offer.
"It's a chance for families, friends and neighbours to come together, have fun and support our local businesses.
“This year’s event is truly inclusive and offers something for everyone; live local music from the amazing Jennah, delicious food and drink, a captivating falconry show, fascinating reptiles, furry friends at the dog show, funfair rides, children’s races and a chance to witness the impressive skills of a football freestyler.
“Entry is free and with its convenient location at Bassfords Recreation Ground is easily accessible to everyone. We look forward to seeing you there.”
Paul Byrne was re-elected for a further term as town mayor for the 2024/25 civic year at Raunds Town Council’s annual general meeting this month.
Free parking will be available at Millfield, with access via Twyford Avenue junction. A road closure will be in place along Marshalls Road on Saturday, June 1 from 8am until 8pm from its junction with Poplars Close to its junction with The Delves.
