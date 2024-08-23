Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first ever ‘Summer Bonanza’ at Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park will take place this weekend, bringing together the town’s newest community with giant inflatables, food and drink stalls, crafters and more.

From 2pm until 6pm on Saturday (24 August), those attending the first ever Summer Bonanza will have the opportunity to spend time with other members of the community and enjoy summertime activities on the green space near Lothrie Road.

Louise Harrison, secretary of the Glenvale Park Residents Association, said: “Riding on the huge success of the open-air Christmas Carol concert partnered with North Wellingborough Anglican Church (formally Gleneagles Anglican Church) last December, the Summer Bonanza is once again a joined-up community approach coming together to celebrate our wonderful community.

“The Summer Bonanza will have something for everyone from live performances by talented groups in the area, giant inflatables, street food, a bar in a double decker bus, crafters, tasty bakes and much more. We are also proudly hosting a fun for all dog show in aid of Wellidogs and Alpaca corner support Watermeadow Park.

Glenvale Park's first ever Summer Bonanza will take place this Saturday from 2pm until 4pm

"As well as North Wellingborough Anglican Church, we will also be joined by the Glenvale Park care home, Toad Hall nursery and the brand-new Glenvale Park Church of England school due to open in September with what was once Wilby school making it their new home.”

The event has been put together by two local people who are part of the Glenvale Park Residents Association, hoping to use the bonanza as a means to raise funds for the quickly growing community of the new-build estate.

The Glenvale Park Residents Association is run by four volunteers who are working to raise money for community projects such as a heart defibrillator, and will soon launch the Autumn project ‘In Time for Spring’, where the community will be planting thousands of spring bulbs around the development.

People began moving to Glenvale Park in November 2021, and today more than 1,000 houses are occupied, with 3,000 houses being built by the end of stage one of the development.