A light installation designed to mimic a halo will be installed in Earls Barton’s All Saints Church on April 19.

The piece is by Swiss-Danish artist Tobias Zehntner, with the event being hosted by Fermynwoods Contemporary Art, a charity that ‘supports life through art by commissioning innovative and meaningful ways for artists to engage with audiences.’

The project, paid for by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Compton Fund, is the next event in the charity’s latest thematic programme ‘Love + Light.’

A spokesman for Fermynwoods Contemporary Art said: "Fermynwoods Contemporary Art aims to create a sense of wonder and a shared experience for the local community by bringing this internationally celebrated art installation to a Grade I listed Anglo Saxon Church in Northamptonshire.

The launch event on Saturday, April 19 is free to attend

"The organisation hopes to revitalise the space as a meeting point, connect different groups, and support tourism within the county.

"A special church service will encourage interfaith and intercultural dialogue, reflection, and contemplation.

“Love + Light seeks to address the climate crisis by fostering awareness, inspiring action, and cultivating a deeper connection with the Earth and its inhabitants, promoting solace and the sense that we are part of something greater than ourselves.”

Halo is a poetic light installation by Swiss Danish artist Tobias Zehntner, and was originally commissioned in the Abbaye de la Cambre in Belgium.

Halo, at the Abbaye de la Cambre, Brussels, Tobias Zehntner, 2022 Photo: Fermynwoods Contemporary Art

The art piece creates a Halo-looking ring using moving light and shadow that forms halos above the audience.

The launch event from 7pm until 9pm on Saturday, April 19 will be the first opportunity for the public to see the installation, and the event will also include talks, original music and light refreshments.

After the launch event on April 19, the installation will be open daily from 10am until 9pm for church-goers to see.

Though the event is free to attend, it is recommended to book in advance, which can be done here.