Free eco day in Corby's Oakley Vale to create ‘Tiny Forest’

The event is on Friday
By Callum Faulds
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
A free eco day event is being held in Corby on Friday (February 23) to create a new ‘Tiny Forest’ for the community.

The event starts at 10am at the Dunnock Road green space in Oakley Vale.

The RAIN Project is inviting residents from Oakley Vale to take part and help with tree planting, as well as enjoy a range of other activities.

The event will begin from 10am at the Dunnock Road green space of Oakley Vale
The event will begin from 10am at the Dunnock Road green space of Oakley Vale

The Tiny Forest project aims to enhance the local ecosystem while also contributing to natural flood management efforts in the area.

A total of 750 trees will be planted, providing numerous benefits to the environment and the community.

As well as tree planting, families can try their hand at building a bug hotel, with hot food also available.

Members of the 7th Corby Kingswood and Oakley Vale Scout Group will be helping with planting.

The Eco Day will be held on Friday, February 23
The Eco Day will be held on Friday, February 23

The community is then invited to gather at the neighbouring Oakley Vale Community Centre (NN18 8JF) from 1pm to 3.30pm for tea, cake and engaging discussions.

Guest speakers, including representatives from the Nene Rivers Trust and Flood Mary, will shed light on the role trees play in natural flood management and offer tips relating to flood resilience.

Alan Ryan, project lead of The RAIN Project, said: “The creation of this tiny forest in Oakley Vale not only promotes biodiversity but resilience against surface water flooding in the community.

“We invite everyone to join us in our fun eco day for some great activities and to be a part of this positive change.”

For more information visit rainnorthants.co.uk, or access the project’s Facebook page. If you have any questions email [email protected].

