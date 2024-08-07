Free clothes to those in need – NNC LIVE team running events in Kettering and Corby today and tomorrow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
LIVE-Takeaway is their pop-up shop in which every customer is given five tokens and can exchange these for the stock they have on display including school uniform, interview and work clothes, clothing essentials and accessories.
They’re in Kettering today (Wednesday, August 7) at Hope UK in Gold Street from 10am to 2pm.
Tomorrow (Thursday, August 8) they’re at Stephenson Way Community Centre in Corby from 10am to 1pm.
Today’s event in Kettering will be the third LIVE-Takeaway event ran in the town, while tomorrow’s event in Stephenson Way Community Centre is the first to be held in Corby.
Catherine Kettle of the Corby LIVE team said: “We’ve had a clothes rack for around 12 months at Stephenson Way now and they offered us the chance to run a summer event so we grabbed it.
“It’s a really positive initiative and it’s one that’s well used.”
If people find that they’ve missed the event they can contact the LIVE team to request and collect some uniforms.
LIVE has three bases across North Northamptonshire, which are St Marks in Corby, Drovers Hall in Kettering and 6 Harrowden Road, Wellingborough.
The LIVE team receive all of their clothes from local donations.
If you’d like to donate clothes to the Corby or Kettering LIVE team’s you can contact them for Corby on 01536 261066 or for Kettering on 01536 535625.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.