Free Christmas dinner at Johnny's Happy Place brings cheer to Kettering community
Hosted at Johnny's Happy Place at the Keystone Centre, volunteers dished out a pre-Christmas Day meal with all the trimmings.
As well as a festive feast, diners were treated to gift bag filled with goodies.
Charlotte from Johnny's Happy Place said: “We held our free community Christmas lunch which we have done every year now. It is an immensely popular and much-appreciated annual event.
"A lot of planning goes into both food and decor, and a lot of effort is put in by us our volunteers to ensure that for all who attend it is a lovely pre-Christmas experience.
"Craig and Juliet from Corby Tennis Centre always provide and cook the veg each year.
"A huge thank you to them and thank you to the Jane Tyler School of Dance for their contributions to the bags. Thank you and merry Christmas.”
