Free advice at Kettering Older People’s Fair for residents

An event targeted at older people – those who may be retired or planning for retirement – is due to take place on Friday, July 1, at the Cornmarket Hall in Kettering.

Partners from the voluntary, community and public sector including North Northamptonshire Council will come together under one roof to promote services and advice aimed at older people, retirees and those planning for retirement.

The Older People’s Fair will be free to enter during the event from 10am to 3pm, a range of organisations will be exhibiting at the event including Accommodation Concern, Age UK Northamptonshire, Citizens Advice, Northamptonshire Police (advising on fraud, scam awareness and Neighbourhood Watch) and Marlow House – the Vine Community Trust.

Older People have been invited to the free fair

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council said: “This is the first event of its type we have organised in North Northamptonshire and I am delighted that a range of community organisations are working together to provide information to older people living in the area. A lot of people who are retired or planning their retirement are not aware of the advice and support that is available to them. This event aims to help address that.”

Staff from North Northamptonshire Council will be on hand to offer a range of information on adult social care services, occupational therapy, money and debt management, public health and leisure services for older people.

The event is targeted at older people – those who may be retired or planning for retirement and also be useful for family members and carers who may be supporting older persons and who could benefit from knowing more about the services available. Those looking to get involved in volunteering will also find the event of interest.