Freddos back to 10p at Northamptonshire store on 'Freddo Friday'

Shoppers in Northamptonshire can snap up a Freddo for just 10p this Friday (September 19) as QD rolls the price back to its original 1990s cost.

The offer will be available at the Raunds branch of QD Stores in Brook Street, with stocks limited and expected to sell out fast.

The promotion is part of QD’s 40th anniversary celebrations, with stores nationwide taking part in what’s being billed as ‘Freddo Friday’.

The much-loved chocolate bar will be hitting shelves at this throwback price in 31 stores nationwide including the Raunds branch for a limited time only, with customers urged to hurry while stocks last.

Ian Reynolds, confectionary buyer at QD Stores, said: “We know how much love there is for the Freddo, and how much nostalgia it carries for so many people.

"For years, the price of a Freddo has been used as a benchmark for inflation but we wanted to take things back to where it all began, at just 10p.

“It’s our way of giving customers a taste of the past while celebrating the value and joy we’ve worked hard to deliver for 40 years. But be quick once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

First sold in the UK in the mid-1990s at just 10p, Freddo quickly became the go-to froggy friend for generations of schoolchildren, cementing its place as an icon of affordable indulgence.

But as the years progressed, so did the price.

From 10p in its heyday, Freddo prices steadily crept upwards, reaching 30p and now even up to 35p.

This price rollback forms part of QD’s 40 Years of Joy pledge throughout 2025 as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, commemorating its four decades.

The cut-price treat will be available for one day only on September 19.

The offer follows recent research from QD revealed that more than nine in ten Brits (94 per cent) believe it’s important to find joy in the little things with simple pleasures like a cup of tea, a good chat, or a small sweet treat topping the list.

It is hoped that the return of Freddo at 10p will capture that exact spirit - joy in its purest, simplest form.