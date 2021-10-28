Fraudsters admit overcharging Corby residents for gutter cleaning

Tamar Green on the Shire Lodge estate was one of the streets targeted

A man and his teenage sidekick have been sentenced after overcharging two people in Corby's Lodge Park area for cleaning out their guttering.

The duo had used the same con on two people on consecutive days - quoting for doing work to their homes and then upping the price after claiming to have found a bird's nest that needed removing.

Jason McDonagh, (also known as Jason O'Brien) 21, of the Gipsy Lane Caravan Site, Irchester, and a 17-year-old male accomplice who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on October 22 to admit two charges of fraud.

The court heard how they visited a house in Fyfe Road on July 8 last year and quoted to fix a roof. But once they began the job they claimed that they had found a bird's nest and upped the price. They admitted making a fraudulent financial gain of £97.50.

Then the following day, the pair went to a house in nearby Tamar Green where they were employed to do some work to the guttering. They again claimed to have found a bird's nest and increased the price.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges and McDonagh was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £50 to the first victim and £75 to the second victim, as well as £180 in costs and surcharges.