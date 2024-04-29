Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Rushden railway station
Arrests have been made after a carriage at Rushden railway station was set alight on April 17, causing it to be damaged ‘beyond salvage’.
Initial investigations suggested the fire was arson and now four teenagers have been arrested.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Four teenage boys from Irthlingborough have been arrested on suspicion of arson and all released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"One is aged 15 and the other three are 14-years-old.”
The fire rendered one carriage a ‘total wreck’, according to bosses at the Rushden, Higham and Wellingborough Railway, with another being damaged in the fallout.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames and had managed to extinguish the fire by about 7.30pm.
