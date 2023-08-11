Image: Kier Northants

Four roads across the north of the county will be given new surfaces starting this week to increase their life expectancy by a decade.

The A427, Oakley Road in Corby; from Oundle Road in Lutton to Lutton Road in Polebrook; Main Road in Grendon; and the A605 Peterborough Road at Thorpe Waterville will all benefit from the works.

The local highways authority North Northamptonshire Council and Kier, its highways maintenance provider, have this week begun their annual surface dressing programme – which is set to improve the condition of four roads totalling 83.9 square kilometres.

The authority says the scheme, which will improve the road texture of the equivalent of twelve football pitches, will prolong the life expectancy of the roads for up to ten years and reduce the need for further repairs.

The preventative treatment is used on roads that are showing first signs of deterioration and is a cost-effective method of improving road texture - while offering greater carbon efficiency than resurfacing methods. All works are expected to complete in the next six weeks.

Surface dressing is quick to apply, meaning disruption is kept to a minimum with temporary road closures. Once applied, road users can travel on the new surface immediately.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “This programme of work allows us to carry out repairs to large areas of the highway in a cost-effective way. This work will seal any cracks in the roads being repaired to prevent water getting in, freezing and damaging the structure of the road, ahead of winter to stop any potholes occurring.

“I would encourage residents to look out for signage and updates online and work with us, removing vehicles where necessary and slowing down on the newly laid surface to keep yourself, vehicles and other road users safe from loose chippings. This will help contractors complete the work as quickly as possible, minimising disruption.”

The carriageway is safe to drive on following application of the chippings but a revised mandatory speed limit will be in place whilst the chippings bed in.

Loose chippings are swept away within five days of surface dressing, and the road markings will be reinstated. A heavy roller is used after initial treatment and the surface is usually fully embedded after around a week, due to the action of traffic moving across it.

Residents and businesses located in the surrounding area of the surface dressing work will be notified with details of the closure and access/egress information. Advanced warning signs will also be displayed. It’s important that vehicles are moved off the road in advance of the scheme to minimise delays and disruption.

Weather can impact the programme and dates may change, with people advised to check the on-site signs for the latest information and also go online where they can find the latest information about the works here.