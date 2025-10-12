Four more arrested in murder investigation of 73-year-old Raunds man

Four more people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of 73-year-old David Morgan in Raunds.

David, also known as Davie, was found at his home in Brook Street last Wednesday afternoon (October 8).

A 38-year-old Thrapston woman arrested by police on suspicion of murder on Thursday has since been bailed by police, but further arrests were made on Friday evening and yesterday.

A 52-year-old Kettering man, a 42-year-old Wellingborough man, a 42-year-old Kettering woman and a 42-year-old woman of no fixed abode, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary and are currently in police custody.

Brook Street Raunds scene of murder investigation/National World

Det Chief Supt Rich Tompkins, of Northamptonshire Police, said : “We have a very large number of officers and detectives working around the clock on this case exploring all evidential opportunities including CCTV and doorbell footage and forensics.

“We have arrested four more suspects and they are in police custody. We want to reassure people that we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public in terms of this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or report online at https://orlo.uk/qaQ73 quoting incident number 25000592112.

Information can also be submitted direct to detectives via the online portal https://orlo.uk/BygKT, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Additional community reassurance patrols are continuing in the Raunds area, and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.

Mr Morgan had reported being the victim of an assault on October 2, and due to this previous police contact, Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.