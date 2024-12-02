Four men in Corby attempt to steal a bike from teenage boy sparks police appeal
The incident occurred between 7pm and 7.20pm on November 29 when a boy, cycling along Oakley Road, Corby, near to the crossing with Trinity Walk and Lyveden Way, was approached by four men.
The boy approached the group whereby one of them jumped in front of him, holding what he believed to be a knife and told him to get off his bike, however the boy managed to leave the scene without giving it up.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Police officers investigating the attempted robbery of a teenage boy, are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
“The boy cycled around them and rode off. There is a very limited description of the males who were all wearing black tracksuits and wearing balaclavas.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
