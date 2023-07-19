News you can trust since 1897
Four Kettering and Corby parks awarded coveted Green Flag Awards

"These awards recognise the high quality of our parks”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Four parks in Kettering and Corby have retained their Green Flag Awards.

The parks in the north of the county are Coronation Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods and Kettering’s Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

The news that these four parks have once again achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team including staff and volunteers that care for the green spaces so that everyone can enjoy it.

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in KetteringRockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering
Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering
Cllr Harriet Pentland, North Northants Council’s executive member for climate and environment, said: “It is great news that four of our fantastic parks have retained their Green Flags for 2023/24.

"These awards recognise the high quality of our parks, which are assets to North Northamptonshire - green spaces are so important for our well-being, as well as the environmental benefits, and receiving such accolades is truly the icing on the cake.

“I am pleased that all four are continuing to be recognised at a such a high level and would like to thank the NNC parks team, as well as the dedicated volunteers, who work daily to keep the parks at such a high standard.”

Council leader Jason Smithers “These awards are a testament to the hard work of our teams who work hard, often alongside community groups, to ensure all our open spaces are kept clean and tidy.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said: “Coronation Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods and Rockingham Road Pleasure Park are vital green spaces for the community bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

