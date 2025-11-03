Four crews attend house fire in Raunds as nearby homes evacuated

A fire at a home in Marshalls Road, Raunds took place in the early hours of this morning (Monday November 3).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which was believed to have started accidentally, was attended by four fire engines.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Marshalls Road in Raunds shortly before 3am this morning (November 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four crews attended the incident, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring houses.”

Marshalls Road, Raunds

On the scene, fire crews isolated the electrics and Cadent were in attendance to isolate the gas to the property and one house next door. Fire services evacuated nearby homes, and extinguished the fire by 6am. Crews continued to dampen down hotspots and monitor the temperatures this morning.

There were no people in the house at the start of the fire.