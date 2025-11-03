Four crews attend house fire in Raunds as nearby homes evacuated
The fire, which was believed to have started accidentally, was attended by four fire engines.
A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a house on Marshalls Road in Raunds shortly before 3am this morning (November 3).
“Four crews attended the incident, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring houses.”
On the scene, fire crews isolated the electrics and Cadent were in attendance to isolate the gas to the property and one house next door. Fire services evacuated nearby homes, and extinguished the fire by 6am. Crews continued to dampen down hotspots and monitor the temperatures this morning.
There were no people in the house at the start of the fire.