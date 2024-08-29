Founder of Kettering's quirkiest mini-department store hosts goodbye party as ownership switches to That Pink Shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She’s been the force behind the counter of Kettering’s most colourful and quirky shop for six years, but on Saturday Davina Parkhouse will hand over her department store business.

The Bean Hive in High Street, that started out as a pioneer pop-up business in The Yards, has moved and grown over the years into a vibrant bright pink home for small independents.

To mark her retirement, Davina will host a farewell party at the colourful shop before handing over to new owner Katie Humphreys who will rebrand the store as That Pink Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davina said: “For me The Bean Hive has been a real labour of love, the most fun, my biggest achievement and the greatest joy of my life – perhaps don't mention that to my children!

Davina Parkhouse will retire from The Bean Hive/The Bean Hive

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the support we have constantly received from the town. High streets are struggling everywhere but we proved that it is still possible to thrive and grow in a midlands market town.

“I would also like to thank our traders and staff for making the shop the wonderful experience it has been. I will miss everyone so much.”

The bright pink shop has brightened-up Kettering High Street with its exciting window displays and wall-bursting zebra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Queen Bean’ Davina will open the Bean Hive doors one last time on Saturday, August 31 – the shop's sixth anniversary.

The Bean Hive's zebra/National World

Customers will be able to enjoy sweets, cakes, fizz and some fun giveaways.

Davina said: “We are well known for our lucky bags which we have sold 1000s over the last few years.

“As our last hoorah and as a thank you, on Saturday giant clearance lucky bags containing at least £100 of wonderful random goodies will be available for £25, on a first-come-first-served basis."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “New manager Katie has been as a long-time trader. Whilst there will be lots of new traders and stock the shop will largely continue to be the same shop everyone loves.”

That Pink Shop will reopen on Saturday, September 7, at 10am when Kettering singing sensation, TikTok star and Bean Hive customer Mae Stephens will cut the ribbon.