Founder of Kettering's quirkiest mini-department store hosts goodbye party as ownership switches to That Pink Shop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Bean Hive in High Street, that started out as a pioneer pop-up business in The Yards, has moved and grown over the years into a vibrant bright pink home for small independents.
To mark her retirement, Davina will host a farewell party at the colourful shop before handing over to new owner Katie Humphreys who will rebrand the store as That Pink Shop.
Davina said: “For me The Bean Hive has been a real labour of love, the most fun, my biggest achievement and the greatest joy of my life – perhaps don't mention that to my children!
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the support we have constantly received from the town. High streets are struggling everywhere but we proved that it is still possible to thrive and grow in a midlands market town.
“I would also like to thank our traders and staff for making the shop the wonderful experience it has been. I will miss everyone so much.”
The bright pink shop has brightened-up Kettering High Street with its exciting window displays and wall-bursting zebra.
‘Queen Bean’ Davina will open the Bean Hive doors one last time on Saturday, August 31 – the shop's sixth anniversary.
Customers will be able to enjoy sweets, cakes, fizz and some fun giveaways.
Davina said: “We are well known for our lucky bags which we have sold 1000s over the last few years.
“As our last hoorah and as a thank you, on Saturday giant clearance lucky bags containing at least £100 of wonderful random goodies will be available for £25, on a first-come-first-served basis."
She added: “New manager Katie has been as a long-time trader. Whilst there will be lots of new traders and stock the shop will largely continue to be the same shop everyone loves.”
That Pink Shop will reopen on Saturday, September 7, at 10am when Kettering singing sensation, TikTok star and Bean Hive customer Mae Stephens will cut the ribbon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.