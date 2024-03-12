Kian Kent from Corby racially abused a police officer in Corporation Street after he'd been arrested for beating his girlfriend. Image: Northamptonshire Police / National World

A ‘misogynist’ bully controlled his girlfriend with beatings, forced her out of her job and stopped her from seeing her mum and friends.

A court has heard appalling details of how Kian Kent slowly pulled apart the life of his partner during their two-year relationship, then tried to blame her.

The 23-year-old from Corby continually interrupted his own sentencing hearing yesterday (Monday, February 11) and initially even denied that he was the defendant.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Kent ‘hated all woman and wanted to kill them’.

The judge was told that when Kent was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order in July, he racially abused the police officer who was walking him down Corporation Street, shouting ‘P**i’ at him in earshot of shoppers.

Kent, of Newark Drive, had been told to appear via videolink from prison because of disruption he caused at previous hearings.

And when asked by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane at the opening of the hearing whether he was Kian Kent, he said ‘no’.

He continued to interrupt the hearing and was told by the judge that she would have to proceed in his absence if he continued.

"You’re going to throw the book at me because a woman has accused a man of some s***,” he said.

"I’m sick of all this s***.”

The court heard that Kent had been in a relationship with the woman between May 2021 and June 2023 and was living with her and her young son in her Corby town centre flat.

He had become increasingly controlling and began to resent her having a job and called her threatening to lock her dog outside if she didn’t return home.

She eventually took time off work to try to repair their relationship and subsequently lost her job.

Prosecuting, Caroline Bray, said: “He displayed deeply misogynistic values.”

He prevented her from calling or visiting her mum and called her disgusting names. In court, Kent claimed that the victim had stopped seeing her friends herself and that the choice had been hers.

Her Honour Judge Crane said: “You belittled her, saying she was a mess”.

Kent spent the defendant’s money on cannabis and told her that if she didn’t buy him drugs, he’d lock her out of her flat.

He told her her face and her body were disgusting.

"You said you hated all women and wanted to kill them,” said Judge Crane.

In mid-2023, police were called after Kent hit his girlfriend on the head with a cannabis grinder. A 28-day domestic violence protection order was made but Kent persistently breached it and when he was arrested he repeatedly called the arresting officer, who was of Mexican heritage, a ‘P**i’.

He blamed a long wait time in the custody suite on ‘foreigners’, saying they should ‘all be deported’. He continued to hurl racist abuse at the officer throughout his time in custody.

After the DVPO had finished he returned to live in the flat and was angry because the victim had cleaned it. He smashed up a laptop and a television and when the victim cried, he told her he’d put a pillow over her face until she stopped moving. He then punched her before grabbing her, throwing her onto the bed and slamming her into a wall.

On a separate occasion, he demanded she find £10 for cannabis for him and when she couldn’t he smashed up furniture and barricaded the front door. She tried to climb out of the window but he pulled her back and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

He said: “I’m not doing a murder charge for you”.

She locked herself in the bathroom and he said: “Stay there else I’ll kick the sh** out of you.”

She eventually managed to get out of the flat before a neighbour phoned police.

In mitigation, barrister Anwar Ramzan said that his client was diagnosed in his youth with ADHD, autism, Tourettes and oppositional defiant disorder. He had been in and out of foster care and had experienced violence as a child.

He said Kent now had offers of a job at the Ev’s pub and to play rugby with S&L.

Kent admitted charges of assault, actual bodily harm, criminal damage and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two year period.

He also pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated public disorder.

The court was told he had a string of previous convictions against former partners including common assaults in 2016 and 2019. He also served 16 months in prison for a blackmail offence from 2019 when he threatened to post sexual images of a woman on the internet.

Judge Crane said: “You did not accept responsibility for your actions. You showed zero remorse.”

She said that the probation report showed him to be a misogynist.

He was given a total of four years in prison, of which he will serve half before his release.

The judge also took the unusual step of making an indefinite restraining order.

At the end of the hearing Kent’s feed to the prison was cut short by the court as he shouted: “You are painting her as the victim.”