Foster & Allen to play at The Corby Cube as they celebrate 50 years in the music business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Foster & Allen 50 Years of Hits Concert celebrates the impressive milestone of 50 years in the music business and promises to be packed with the songs that made the duo famous around the world.
They arrive at The Core at Corby Cube, on Wednesday, November 6.
Mick Foster and Tony Allen will perform all their hit singles including Bunch of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe it All to You, I Will Love You All My Life, and Just for Old Time's Sake, as well as medleys of songs from their chart-topping albums and DVDs.
They will also perform new recordings from their latest album ‘We’ll Meet Again’.
Mick and Tony said: "From the opening title track, the evergreen, We’ll Meet Again, to our rendition of popular classics such as Grace, The Cliffs of Dooneen, and Cotton Fields Back Home, Foster & Allen are well and truly back in stride.”
Showing no signs of slowing down, Foster & Allen's recording and touring commitments are as hectic as ever - providing proof of the continued popularity of their recorded music and live performance alike.
To book your seats at their show in Corby, visit thecorecorby.com or call the box office on 01536 470470.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.