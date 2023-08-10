Forties Day is promising lots of fun when it returns to Desborough next month.

Four hours of Forties fun, music, stalls, rides and nostalgia are on the cards for Desborough town centre on Saturday, September 9.

The event returns after the cancellation of last year's celebration as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A previous 1940s event in Desborough

This year the festivities kick off at midday and will run until 4pm.

Station Road will be closed off to traffic and stalls will line the street.

Attractions will include children's rides, music and people will be dressing up in 1940s costumes.

There will also be a parade of classic vehicles.

Desborough Town Council is leading the organising and funding of the event but is appealing for help to make the day a success.

Town council events committee chairman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "This is a very popular event and the town council is eager to welcome membersof the community to help on the day.”

Stalls will be available to traders, attractions and local groups and charities.

Commercial stalls will be £25 to £50 depending on the size of the organisation and type of stall.

Charity and local groups' stalls will cost £15.

Exhibitors will be expected to provide their own stalls.

However, a limited number of gazebos will be available for hire at a cost of £10. Cllr Cornwall added: "This event is an opportunity to promote town centre businesses and shops and help local organisations raise money for their activities.

"We hope that many of the entertainments and musicians who were disappointed last year will be available to attend this year."

People interested in hiring a pitch, volunteering or joining the vehicle parade can contact town clerk Graham Thomson at [email protected] or via the council's website www.desboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk.