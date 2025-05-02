Former Wellingborough MP Pete Bone and partner Helen Harrison announce wedding news at election count

By Kate Cronin and Alison Bagley
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 12:10 BST
Peter Bone and Helen Harrison are engaged. Image: Alison BagleyPeter Bone and Helen Harrison are engaged. Image: Alison Bagley
Peter Bone and Helen Harrison are engaged. Image: Alison Bagley
Peter Bone and his long-term partner Helen Harrison are getting hitched.

Mr Bone let slip the happy news at today’s (Thursday, May 2) local election count at Kettering Conference Centre.

He is here to support Ms Harrison, who is a Conservative candidate in the Oundle ward. She is herself a former Parliamentary candidate and member of North Northamptonshire’s executive.

Mr Bone revealed that, two weeks ago, the couple were in the Collyweston Slater, the place where he first spotted her on the campaign trial in 2015 when she was on former MP Tom Purglove’s campaign team.

Ms Harrison told the Northants Telegraph: “He’s a great big softie. It was unexpected.”

Mr Bone has recently had a knee replacement so was unable to get down on bended knee. He did manage to do a little crouch when he popped the question.

And the bride-to-be said yes! The ring is a platinum with a single solitaire diamond.

The couple have not yet set a date for the nuptials, but Mr Bone said: “We’re waiting for all this to be over and to return to normal life.”

They’re hoping to get organised for an early autumn wedding.

