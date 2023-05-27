News you can trust since 1897
Former village pub in Middleton near Corby could be turned into houses

A property developer wants to carry out the conversion on The Red Lion
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 27th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Red Lion at Middleton could be converted into three houses following an application by a property developer.

The building in The Hill has not been used as a pub for some years and was most recently an upmarket curry house called Nazz Spice of Middleton which opened in 2018 but didn’t make it out of the other side of the pandemic. It shut in mid-2021.

Now a company owned by Northamptonshire developer Tim Earle has applied to convert the building into three ‘exceptionally high standard’ terraced homes with seven car parking spaces.

How the Red Lion could look after the conversion. CGI Image: Lloyd Harden Design.How the Red Lion could look after the conversion. CGI Image: Lloyd Harden Design.
Documents submitted to North Northamptonshire Council show two extensions as well as a converted loft-space.

A design statement says: “With minimal additional development required and through very basic construction alterations, this currently redundant architectural blemish upon the area can be revitalized to an aesthetically pleasing standard and provide excellent family homes to the market and community.

“Special care has been given throughout the design process to utilize and revive historical aspects of architectural importance and in minor instances, where this has not been achievable, a suitable sympathetic replacement has been proposed.”

You can view the plans and comment on them here. There are currently no objections from local people.

The rear of the building has become dilapidated. Image: Lloyd Harden Design.The rear of the building has become dilapidated. Image: Lloyd Harden Design.
At one point, there were three pubs in Middleton – the Red Lion, the Woolpack and the Exeter Arms. There were five in neighbouring Cottingham. Now there is just one remaining pub between the two villages – the Royal George in Cottingham.

The developer says the homes will be developed to an 'exceptionally high standard'. Image: Lloyd Harden DesignThe developer says the homes will be developed to an 'exceptionally high standard'. Image: Lloyd Harden Design
The building has been out of use for two years. Image: Lloyd Harden DesignThe building has been out of use for two years. Image: Lloyd Harden Design
