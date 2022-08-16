Former Rushden man jailed after pleading guilty to having sex with underage teenage girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 25-year-old man has been jailed for four years and ten months after pleading guilty to having sex with an underage teenage girl.

Jacob Bristow, previously of Rushden, was arrested by Northamptonshire Police in January 2021 and subsequently charged following an investigation.

Lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Jen Jacobs, said: “Firstly, I want to commend the young woman in this case for seeing it through to its conclusion this week – it has by no means been easy and many setbacks have been suffered, but her bravery and determination for justice has been inspiring.

“The sentence handed out will never make up for the harm caused to this young lady and her family but it provides a form of justice that will hopefully aid their recovery from this terrible ordeal.

“At Northamptonshire Police, we take reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and will always treat people’s reports with the confidentiality and sensitivity they deserve.

“I hope this case demonstrates that commitment and we will continue working hard to bring more people like Jacob Bristow to justice.”

During the investigation, his mobile phone was seized with indecent images and videos of the girl being found on it.

At Northampton Crown Court on August 10 he was handed a prison sentence of four years and ten months and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.