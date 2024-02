Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 70-year-old grandad who left school with four O-levels has graduated from the University of Bristol, despite losing much of his eyesight during his degree.

Former editor of the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph, Paul Deal was halfway through his master’s (MA) in history when his vision began to blur while he was walking the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thinking nothing of it, he considered ringing an optician for advice. But at 2am the next day, Paul would be heading into theatre, where an eye surgeon sought to halt an infection that was rapidly travelling through his right eye.

Paul Deal (inset) and with the team of the Evening Telegraph in 1987/National World

The father-of-three said: “It was a traumatic time. After another operation the next day I was told I might not get my sight back. I thought ‘what the hell am I going to do about my MA now?’”

Paul was left with around 20 per cent vision in his right eye and not much more in his left. He deferred his History MA by a year as he made frequent visits to Bristol Eye Hospital and investigated assistive technology to aid reading, after struggling with a magnifying lens.

Paul returned to his studies, only to suffer a spate of nose bleeds so severe that he ended up in A&E three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laser eye surgery on his left eye returned some of Paul’s sight. Still unable to drive, Paul would take two trains and a bus to get to university.

Paul Deal former editor

Despite this, he struggled on and finished his mammoth 15,000 word dissertation.

Paul said: “I’d always loved the idea of going back to education. Growing up in east London and Essex I never thought I’d go to university. Never. None of my family had gone and I was just completely focused on becoming a journalist.”

He graduated in front of his wife, Diana and youngest daughter, Rebecca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now living in Wiltshire, he said: “It’s been a heck of a time and I’m very proud to be graduating.

Paul Deal former editor/ University of Bristol

“I would love to think that someone who’s stopped working might see my story and consider becoming a student.”

While studying for A-Levels – including one in history – Paul got a summer job as an editorial messenger boy on the Basildon-based Evening Echo. Spotting a big story that the newsroom had overlooked got him noticed by the editor, who offered him a position as their first trainee reporter.

During a successful career he reported briefly from Northern Ireland and edited newspapers including the Bath Evening Chronicle and the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph in the 1980s. He spent 15 years at the BBC, producing national news bulletins, and later worked as a communications officer for Wiltshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retirement he enrolled on a University of Bristol history short course, which aimed to help mature students progress to a full degree.

Paul has a particular interest in the English Civil Wars, Irish history and Bristol’s role in the slave trade.