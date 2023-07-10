Former Northants PC to face hearing over claim he pulled a sickie to go to wedding

An ex Northamptonshire Police officer will face a hearing this week over a claim he pulled a sickie to attend a wedding.

Former constable Marcus Read is the subject of gross misconduct disciplinary proceedings, with a two-day meeting taking place on July 12 and 13.

It is alleged that he reported sick – when he was not in fact sick – to instead attend the wedding of a colleague.

Police say that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour because of his ‘misuse of the Northamptonshire Police sickness absence policy’.