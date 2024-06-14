Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former police worker will face a crown court trial over a string of serious sex offences including two rapes.

Wissem Bonafia, who of Tothill Street, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, is charged with taking 23 category A indecent photographs of a child in Lancashire more than ten years ago, and a further 26 indecent images in 2020.

He is also accused strangling a woman until she lost consciousness and two counts of raping her, one count of actual bodily harm as well as taking eight indecent photos of a child in London four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonafia is also charged with downloading seven indecent images of a child.

Former Northants Police special constable Wissem Bonafia is charged with serious sexual offences.

More charges relate to recent offences alleged to have taken place in Kettering. He’s accused of inciting a young girl to engage in sexual activity, and of attempting to pervert the course of justice by persuading a young victim to lie about her age.

Further charges relate to the making of indecent images a decade ago in Northamptonshire and in 2019 in Kettering.

The 46-year-old appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week but did not enter any pleas.