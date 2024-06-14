Former Northamptonshire special constable appears before court charged with 15 serious sex offences
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wissem Bonafia, who of Tothill Street, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, is charged with taking 23 category A indecent photographs of a child in Lancashire more than ten years ago, and a further 26 indecent images in 2020.
He is also accused strangling a woman until she lost consciousness and two counts of raping her, one count of actual bodily harm as well as taking eight indecent photos of a child in London four years ago.
Bonafia is also charged with downloading seven indecent images of a child.
More charges relate to recent offences alleged to have taken place in Kettering. He’s accused of inciting a young girl to engage in sexual activity, and of attempting to pervert the course of justice by persuading a young victim to lie about her age.
Further charges relate to the making of indecent images a decade ago in Northamptonshire and in 2019 in Kettering.
The 46-year-old appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week but did not enter any pleas.
He was released on bail and will appear before Northampton Crown Court in July.