Former Northamptonshire Police and Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, kidnap and stalking

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
A former Northamptonshire Police and Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court today, (Monday, April 7) charged with rape and three other offences.

Paul Brown, aged 57, of Storksbill Road, Corby, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, one count of kidnap and one count of stalking.

Brown appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 19.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The court was told that Brown was a formerly a police officer with Northamptonshire Police and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Northampton Magistrates' Court/National World
Northampton Magistrates' Court/National World

“Northamptonshire Police takes these offences seriously and anyone affected by such offences is encouraged to seek advice and support. Find out more at northants.police.uk.”

Non-emergency crime and information can be reported via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

