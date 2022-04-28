Former Kettering vicar takes on cathedral role

Revd Canon Steve Benoy

A former Kettering vicar who spent a decade at an Ise Lodge church is set to take on a significant role at Peterborough Cathedral.

Revd Canon Steve Benoy, who was formerly vicar of Christ the King in Deeble Road, will be installed as the cathedral’s Canon Missioner.

As a residentiary Canon living in the precincts he will work alongside the Dean and others as a member of Chapter (the cathedral’s governing body). His role has a particular emphasis on mission, sharing the Christian faith with the wider community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be sworn in at the cathedral’s service of choral evensong at 3.30pm on Sunday, May 1.

He said: “I am so looking forward to getting to know and sharing the love of Christ amongst the communities of the city and cathedral.

"Peterborough strikes me as rich in its past history, present variety and hopes for the future. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be part of the city’s ongoing story, the life of the cathedral and wider mission of the Diocese of Peterborough.”

Canon Benoy recently moved to Peterborough from Wellingborough where he served as director of ordinands, vocations and formation for the Diocese of Peterborough for 11 years. During this time the number of people coming forward for lay and ordained ministry, particularly in younger age groups, grew considerably. He has been at the heart of encouragement of younger vocations, leading the development of the Church of England's ministry experience scheme.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Canon Steve Benoy to the cathedral. The insights he will bring from his experience, both as a director of ordinands and also as a parish priest finding ways for the church to support and enrich its local community, will be invaluable. We are very much looking forward to working with him.”