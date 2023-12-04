Former Kettering funeral mortuary seeks resurrection as it goes up for sale at auction
A former funeral undertaker’s mortuary in Kettering will go under the hammer next week – and it could be redeveloped.
The property at 25-29 Princes Street has a guide price of £230,000-plus and will be sold at a live-streamed auction by Bond Wolfe on December 14.
Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said that while the property was previously used as a mortuary it could be a development opportunity subject to planning permission.
He said Tudor said: “This is a part two-storey, part single storey building, and to the rear of the main building is a single storey addition, with a workshop and storage areas.
“The ground floor has five offices, a workshop, garage and stores, conservatory and kitchen, while on the first floor there are four further offices...the property is considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, refurbishment or redevelopment subject to any necessary planning consents.”