Former Kettering care home could be turned into 18-bed HMO

A vacant former Kettering care home could be turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for up to 18 people.

Aitchison Raffety has applied, on behalf of Archways Real Estate Limited, to convert the old Wicksteed Court site in London Road which closed earlier this year.

But plans say it would still have just five parking spaces – meaning some residents who live there may have to park in busy surrounding streets instead.

To fully comply with Northamptonshire’s Parking Standards, a development needs one car parking space per bedroom. As the application is for 18 bedrooms, this means 13 spaces elsewhere would have to be found ‘within a reasonable distance’.

As part of the planning application a parking survey was carried out at 4am on a weekday last month in sections of nearby streets within 200m of the site, including London Road, Piper’s Hill Road, Hawthorn Road, Broadway and Argyll Street. That survey found that 14 spaces were available.

A report submitted as part of the plan said that, however, it was ‘highly unlikely’ that all occupants will possess a vehicle. It added that the proposed development ‘will not have a significant car parking impact on local streets’.

A planning statement said: "With the former care home use ended, there is the opportunity to benefit the area and community with the proposed HMO.

"It is proposed that the development will provide accommodation for 18 occupants and the submitted drawings show the conversion and use of each of the floors.

"The site already benefits from an amenity space at the rear of the property and is close to the town centre and other facilities including leisure and community uses.”