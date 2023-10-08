Former Joules distribution unit in Corby to be overhauled
The logistics centre closed own after Joules hit the financial skids earlier at the end of last year and was taken over by Next.
Joules’ leased site in Saxon Way West was snapped-up by independent property company, Hortons’ Estate Ltd which has now commenced the first phase of a major refurbishment.A comprehensive upgrade of the newly-named Saxon 58 will include a minimum 500 KVA power supply and a range of sustainability features such as EV charging facilities, photovoltaic roof panels and LED lighting throughout.
The 58,350 sq ft warehouse and logistics unit will benefit from new cladding, three dock level loading doors, two access doors and integral ground floor office space, and will target an EPC ‘A’ rating.The refurbishment is on schedule to complete before the end of the year, with the unit available for occupation from April 2024.Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons said: “Saxon 58 will deliver more than 58,000 sq ft of extensively refurbished warehouse and logistics accommodation when complete, offering enhanced power and sustainability. The unit lies in an established industrial location within the ‘golden triangle’ with easy access to the motorway network, which we’re sure will be attractive to prospective occupiers.“Saxon Park is extremely well positioned for future development and we look forward to bringing forward plans to develop new accommodation on the site, as well as carrying out improvements to existing units.”DTRE and TBD Real Estate have been appointed joint agents.
Tom Fairlie of DTRE said: “Saxon Park, Corby provides some much-needed supply to the local market, staggered over the next 24 months, and across different unit sizes. We have had some good interest on Saxon 58, and we are looking forward to welcoming the first new tenant to the site.”Jack Brown of TBD Real Estate added: “We are delighted to be involved in this fantastic scheme. Units are strategically located south of Corby, benefitting from quick access to the A14 and a skilled workforce in the immediate vicinity.”The site includeas two existing distribution warehouse buildings totalling 275,000 sq ft and 3.2 acres of open storage land with development potential.