Former Irthlingborough pub site could be transformed into three-storey block of flats

The pub closed more than 10 years ago and has since been demolished
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
The site of a former pub could be redeveloped and turned into a block of flats if plans get the go-ahead.

Irthlingborough’s Crows Nest pub used to be on the edge of the town’s Crow Hill estate in Addington Road.

But after the pub closed more than 10 years ago in early 2012, the site has remained vacant.

The site of the former Crows Nest pub in Addington Road, Irthlingborough
However, this piece of land could be transformed if an application for outline planning permission for construction of a block for 36 residential flats (all matters reserved) is approved.

Plans say the proposed scheme would promote economic growth through the creation of temporary jobs for construction of the residential flats and maintenance of the grounds, as well as regenerate a derelict brownfield site.

The plans say there is ‘considerable merit’ in the proposal by Best Asset Ltd for 36 flats within one block over three floors.

And add: "The development will significantly contribute to meeting the Government’s objectives of promoting economic growth, regenerating brownfield sites and providing much needed residential accommodation.”

The proposed appearance of the development, which would include one and two-bed flats, is ‘traditional build’ and vehicular access would be from Addington Road.

Planning documents say the proposal for parking provision is currently 51 spaces, although parking within this scheme will be subject of a reserved matters application once a final housing scheme is approved.

The application for outline planning permission will be considered by North Northants Council.

For more information search for NE/23/00985/OUT on the East Northants planning page of the NNC website.