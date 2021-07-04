Former Corby soldier runs through torrential weather to raise nearly £1,000 for armed forces bereavement charity

Andy and Glen had to stop after 50km because of the dreadful weather conditions

A former soldier from Corby was part of a duo who took on an incredible physical feat to raise cash for a charity that offers support for bereaved armed forces children.

Former military duo, Andy Simmonds, 51, from Cornwall and Glen Haines, 53, from Corby took on a 100km challenge to raised much-needed funds for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Andy and Glen ran, jogged and walked for seven hours, raising an incredible £960 for the national charity which supports hundreds of children across the country who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces.

Military man Glen Haines, from Corby

Andy said: “Having served in the military for a combined total of 13 years, we’ve both seen the horrendous impact losing a parent has on a child. No bereaved child should feel alone, which is why we decided to put all of our efforts in to helping them by raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Glen and Andy both served in the 2nd Tank Regiment, the same regiment as Corporal Lee Scott, the husband of Scotty’s founder Nikki Scott. Cpl Scott was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Andy added: “This connection to Scotty’s makes our fundraising feel all the more special.”

Andy and Glen undertook their challenge on May 22, having completed 800 miles in training prior, but were forced to end the trek at 50km due to powerful gales and rain.

Andy said: “We originally planned to take part in an ultra-marathon, but with the difficulties of COVID, our plans unfortunately changed. If it wasn’t for the weather we would have begun at Tamar Bridge, navigated our way to Plymouth Hoe, looped around Princetown on the moors, before making our way back to Tamar Bridge, but seven hours in we were forced to stop for our safety.

“Even though the trek didn’t go quite as we hoped, we are still so pleased to have surpassed our original target of £650, raising £960 in total for Scotty’s.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was set up in 2010, offers integral support to children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces.

Nikki saw the devastating impact the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in 2009 had on their two young children Kai, five, and Brooke, seven, and wanted to help others in the same situation.

The charity is currently providing assistance to hundreds of bereaved Forces children and young people around the UK and services offered include guidance to parents and carers, access to professional child bereavement support, personal education and learning assistance (including grants) and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events. These are all designed to remind the children and young people supported by Scotty’s that they are not alone.

Nikki said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Andy and Glen for their fundraising efforts for Scotty’s, the challenge sounded so tough! Every penny goes a huge way in helping bereaved Forces children and young people gain the support and smiles they so incredibly deserve.

“Having both served in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, the same regiment which my husband Lee served in, feels incredibly special. It’s wonderful to know that Lee’s memory is being kept alive, and that many Forces children and young people will benefit from Andy and Glen’s fundraising. We can’t thank them enough.”