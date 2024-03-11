Former colleagues of Corby man urged to help family’s asbestos-related cancer justice battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former colleagues of a Corby man who suffered from a fatal asbestos-related cancer are being urged to come forward to help his family in their fight for justice.

James Given McCamley was born in 1943 and brought up in Scotland. He moved to Northamptonshire in 1966 and spent the rest of his working life in the area, living in Corby and then Rothwell.

He worked in the decorating trade, where he is believed to have been exposed to asbestos through contact with artex and other asbestos products.

James Given McCamley

His family specifically recall him discussing his exposure to asbestos at TE Cundy & Sons Ltd in the tax year 1977/1978, and earlier with Henry Boot & Sons Group Services Limited from 1975 to 1977.

The work at TE Cundy may have involved work at an RAF base.

His family need former work colleagues to confirm his exposure to asbestos. They are needed as witnesses to support the claim for compensation following Mr McCamley’s death in February 2022 due to mesothelioma.

The family solicitor, Victoria Symonds of York based Corries Solicitors, is asking for any old colleagues who might have known James McCamley either at TE Cundy & Sons, Henry Boot & Sons or elsewhere to come forward and provide the help needed for his family’s legal battle.