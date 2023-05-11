Forget Eurovision, head to Geddington Village Hall for 'scintillating' storytelling and music show
The event takes place on Saturday (May 13)
For the past 15 years, Geddington has built a tradition of bringing quality theatre and music to the village hall.
Residents have loved being able to see and listen to great shows in their neighbourhood.
This Saturday, as an alternative to the bright lights, the glitz and glamour of this weekend’s Eurovision, the village offers an evening of storytelling and music.
Three-piece The Devil's Violin will bring their latest show, The Beast In Me, to Geddington Village Hall.
Show promoter John Padwick said: "This should be a night to remember. Real live performance in our backyard. The Devil's Violin is a great company with a national reputation, and their scintillating combination of music, sound and story has received excellent reviews – and people can always catch Eurovision on the iPlayer later."
The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets at £12 (or £10 for under 25s) are available from John Padwick 07581 210454 or [email protected]