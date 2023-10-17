Football tournament for Corby Mosque raises more than £1,500
A football tournament which involved 100 competitors took place at the weekend to raise money for Corby Mosque.
The tournament was played on Sunday, October 15 at Lodge Park Sports Centre.
There were five teams competing to have their name on the Corby Community Charity Shield, resulting in action packed matches between the teams.
The two teams who came out on top to play in the final were Bengal Ballers FC and Bengal Tigers FC.
However, the final ended in a draw resulting in a tense penalty shoot-out where the Bengal Ballers won 2-1 against the group leaders Bengal Tigers who just fell short in the end.
The top goalscorer of the tournament was Arzad Chaudhury (Bengal Tigers FC) who managed three goals.
Keeper Musa Chaudhury (Bengal Tigers FC) claimed the Golden Glove with five clean sheets.
There was also a super match between the elders of the Masjid (mosque), to make the tournament more exciting and interesting.
They have all been honoured by the host of the Corby Masjid Association (CMA) and the organisers of the tournament.
The tournament, which the organisers hope will now be an annual event, was held to help raise money for Corby Mosque.
In total the tournament managed to raise £1,640, which will go towards repairs and refurbishment of the mosque.
Eyusuf Chaudhury, who is chairman of CMA, told the Northants Telegraph: “It’s been a great day for the community, full of joy, excitement and a very successful fundraising event.
“Thanks to everyone who has supported and donated towards the Corby Central Masjid today in the presence of guests Haji Samir Miah, Solicitor Prince Sadiq Chaudhury, Mujbur Rahman (Askir), Abdul Khalique, Mohammed Kabir JP, Akik Miah, Haji Fakar Uddin, Abdur Rohim Noor, Dr Salauddin Khan, Irfan Khan, Anwar Hussain, Mohammed Kawsar, Khairun Hasan, Elias Ali, Joshim Uddin, Kamran Ali, Musa Khan, Mohammed Tarif, Kopil Uddin, Mazharul Islam and others.
“We aim to continue this tournament yearly to keep our community united and together we help raise funds for the Masjid.”