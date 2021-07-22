Football programme for overweight men kicks off in Kettering

Man v Fat

A nationwide football programme to help men tackle obesity has kicked off for the first time in Kettering

The six-a-side football club, organised by MAN v FAT Football, will take place on Wednesday nights at Kettering Science Academy in Deeble Road.

The club is specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI of higher than 27.5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA-affiliated scheme, which currently has 5,200 players taking part in nearly 90 leagues across the UK, was created by Andrew Shanahan.

He was fed up with traditional weight loss classes and decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 317,000lbs.

Before matches the players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Richard Crick, head of MAN v FAT, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our programme to Kettering following many successful years of helping men lose weight and improve their lifestyle elsewhere in the country.

“MAN v FAT isn’t just about losing weight, it’s about enjoying sport in a safe, friendly environment, learning about healthy lifestyle and diet - and making new friends.

"We have spaces for new players in Kettering and we’ll be with them every step of the way.”