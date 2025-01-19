Organisers and volunteers ready to serve free food at Central Methodist Church, School Lane, Kettering/National World

Organisers of a new food kitchen offering free meals in Kettering have asked the people to volunteer their time and resources to help those in need.

Central Methodist Food Kitchen is being set up by the congregation of the School Lane church to help fill a gap in the free food offered to hungry residents.

Currently, there is no place to get a free meal in the town on Monday, but from April 7, from 3pm to 5pm people will be welcomed into a pop-up dining hall.

Church member Vanessa Taylor-Griffiths has a team of five leaders to set up tables, serve food and drinks and do the washing up but needs more volunteers.

She said: “We are going to set up tables in the church. It will be a sit down meal – to start with we will be offering soup, sandwiches and cake, tea, coffee and biscuits.

“We are asking for funding and we are desperate for volunteers. We would also like donations from local businesses in and around Kettering.”

The group is also looking for 10 litre soup kettle to keep the food warm, a whiteboard for the menu, an A4 laminator to produce displays, and magazines and newspapers for the clients to read.

Rev Noel Nhariswa, minister in charge said: "We are just excited to serve and help the community – and put a smile on people’s faces.

"This is a free open space and we have always welcomed people from all walks of life. We are happy to serve.”

Members of the congregation have already started fundraising with one church goer ready to step into a boxing ring to help.

Dakota Sloan has signed up for a fundraising white collar fight night with Central Methodist Food Kitchen his chosen charity.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a bit testing. All donations will be hugely appreciated and every little helps.

“I’ve never really been into sport, but I’m putting all my energy into helping the community.”

Already recruited to help are volunteers from Johnny’s Happy Place – a venue that already provides meals for a £1 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Central Methodist Food Kitchen will join the rota of Kettering venues offering food help offered by the town.

On Sunday free vegetarian food is offered by the Midland Langar Seva Society at the clock tower in Gold Street Kettering.

St Edward’s RC Church in London Road hosts a sit in soup and a hot meal with tea and cakes on a Tuesday in their hall.

On Thursday St Peter & St Paul Church provides hot food takeaways and hot drinks at the Parish Rooms in Market Place.

For the full list of food help available go to the food banks and meals section of the North Northants Council website.

Anyone able to help with donations to equip the new food kitchen, money for the set up, or wishing to volunteer should contact Vanessa on 07821 660127.

She added: “Funding and volunteers are very important. Please get in touch if you can give us just one Monday a month.”

To donate to Dakota’s boxing fundraiser click here.