Food bank, first responders and anti-knife crime group to benefit from Kettering grants

A food bank, first responders group and anti-knife crime campaigners will all benefit from the latest round of Kettering Town Council grants.

Councillors have agreed on funding in their last round of grants awarded for the year – bringing the total handed out to organisations to £34,000.

The latest grants cash has gone to North Northants First Responders to give training to volunteers, Off The Streets to run anti-knife workshops and Kettering Food Bank.

Thousands of pounds have been handed out

Grants to celebrate the King’s coronation were given to Kettering Sea Cadets, the Crescents Community Centre and the First Responders. The groups have been awarded the grants to boost volunteering in their organisations as part of The Big Help Out initiative on the extra bank holiday in May.

Cllr Mark Rowley (Con), chair of Kettering Town Council’s finance and governance committee, said: “We are really pleased to have been able to help so many different organisations in Kettering this year.

"These grants are so important to local groups and can make a real difference to people in the town. We hope as many people as possible apply for the next round of funding, which will be available soon.”

Applications for grants for 2023 to 2024 will be open later in the spring – and councillors have agreed to add an extra £5,000 to the grants budget.