Fond memories shared following death of former Higham Ferrers town councillor
Higham Ferrers Town Council learned of the passing of ex-councillor David Hamblin last week and has paid tribute to him.
David served a term as a councillor on Higham Ferrers Town Council from 2016 to 2021 when he made the decision to step back from seeking re-election due to ill health.
Some of Higham Ferrers’ current councillors recall their time working alongside David and have shared their memories.
One said: "He was a true gentleman and spoke well in the council chamber.”
Another said: "Very characterful and always speaking of public swimming pools and the library building as lost opportunities.”
Another councillor said: "A very knowledgeable and experienced councillor who always made me feel welcome, he was also generous in his support to the mayoral charity. For me it was a pleasure to have known him and to have served on the council at the same time.”
David died earlier this month on Tuesday, May 6 - one month before his 95th birthday.
His family have paid tribute and shared the following words with the town council, saying: "He was an amazing husband and father and our son and I will miss him very much.”
People who knew David in his role as a local councillor have also posted tributes on social media.
One commenter said: “A well respected ex-councillor of Higham.”
And another said: “Always spoke with passion and conviction for the residents of Higham Ferrers.”