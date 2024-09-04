Flypast by Second World War Lancaster bomber to mark Desborough going back to the 1940s for day of nostalgia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flypast by a Second World War Lancaster bomber is due to be the highlight of Desborough’s 1940s day.

The festival of wartime nostalgia takes place on Saturday, September 14, when thousands of people are expected in the town.

Visitors will be treated to forties music, a silver band, Morris dancing, a cavalcade of historic vehicles, children's rides, craft and charity stalls.

Desborough Town Council chairman Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "I am very pleased that we have managed to secure the flypast this year as it has proved very popular in previous years.

Desborough 1940s day file picture/Lancaster bomber/file pictures

"We are delighted to support the 1940s day again this year and hope that thousands of Desborough residents will come along again to enjoy the four hours of entertainment from midday to 4pm.

"It is free to enter the town centre and enjoy the live music and Morris dancing. Refreshments are also available." The aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is due to pass over Desborough shortly after 2.15pm. New this year is a safe shooting gallery, enclosed in a tented area, where people can fire plastic pellets at targets using low-powered air guns.

The appearance by the historic Avro bomber is part of a four-hour programme of entertainment and nostalgia supported and organised by Desborough Town Council. Music starts at midday in Havelock Square where singer and compere Eleanor Mattley will perform a medley of forties songs and introduce other items in the programme.

Kettering Silver Band will perform a selection of wartime hits in the square while Braybrooke Morris Dancers will bring colour and excitement by dancing up and down Station Road. Stalls will be lining Station Road providing a range of craft goods and refreshments. There will also be charity stalls including the Poppy Appeal and the forces charity SAFFA. A cavalcade of historic and wartime vehicles will process around the town from 1pm. Station Road will be closed to traffic from 9am until 6pm to ensure the safe setting up and clearing away of the event.