Fly-tippers handed big bills for dumping rubbish in Wellingborough and Corby

Fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in two areas of Wellingborough and Corby have been handed big bills for leaving household waste by the side of the road and in a gateway.

The five fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for up to £400 each were issued to local residents after enforcement action by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

In the past four months, the council has issued 24 waste offence FPNs.

Mill Road in Wellingborough and Brooke Road in Great Oakley/NNC

Two areas, one in Mill Road, Wellingborough, the other in Brooke Road in Great Oakley near Corby, had been experiencing ongoing issues with bags of waste, furniture and other household items being left in public spaces.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Fly-tipping is irresponsible and has a hugely negative impact on our local area, not to mention the cost to taxpayers to clear up the dumped waste.

“The council offers a number of ways for residents to dispose of their waste legally, including our household bulky collections and household waste recycling centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signage has now been put up in both areas, with the council saying the areas will continue to be ‘monitored’ by NNC officers.

Flytipping in Brooke Road, Great Oakley

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach towards fly-tipping and wherever possible, we will investigate cases across the area, as well as targeted action in known problem areas. We will not hesitate to take enforcement action and in the last four months, the council has issued 24 waste offence related FPNs.”