Flowers left on scene for Wellingborough murder victim Marta Bednarczyk after tributes paid to 'loving mother'

Flowers have been left on the scene in Newcomen Road for Marta Bednarczyk, who was murdered at a house in the street in the early hours of Monday (March 10).

Marta, 43, was described by family members as a ‘very caring woman, a loving mother and a supportive friend who could never do enough for those she loved’ in a tribute given on Wednesday (March 12).

An investigation was launched by police on Monday (March 10) and on Tuesday evening a 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with her murder and appeared at court yesterday.

Flowers have been left inside the police cordon near Newcomen Road’s junction with Victoria Road, which has been in effect since Monday morning.

Though no official confirmation has been given for the re-opening of Newcomen Road to traffic, officers on the scene indicate the closure could be in place until the end of the week.

Police remain on the scene.