Flowers left on bench after police called to sudden death of man in Rushden
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called following the sudden death of a man in Rushden.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) alerted police after they received a call-out to a building off High Street in Rushden.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called by EMAS to the sudden death of a man in his 40s in a building off High Street, Rushden, at around 4.50pm on Saturday, January 11.”
The spokesman added that there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Flowers have been left on a bench near Rushden War Memorial, close to the Tesco Express store, and several people have posted tributes on social media following the man’s death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.