Flowers left on bench after police called to sudden death of man in Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police were called following the sudden death of a man in Rushden.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) alerted police after they received a call-out to a building off High Street in Rushden.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called by EMAS to the sudden death of a man in his 40s in a building off High Street, Rushden, at around 4.50pm on Saturday, January 11.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesman added that there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Flowers have been left on a bench near Rushden War Memorial, close to the Tesco Express store, and several people have posted tributes on social media following the man’s death.

Related topics:RushdenEast Midlands Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice