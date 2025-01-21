Flowers left on bench after police called to sudden death of man in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called following the sudden death of a man in Rushden.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) alerted police after they received a call-out to a building off High Street in Rushden.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called by EMAS to the sudden death of a man in his 40s in a building off High Street, Rushden, at around 4.50pm on Saturday, January 11.”

The spokesman added that there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the man’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Flowers have been left on a bench near Rushden War Memorial, close to the Tesco Express store, and several people have posted tributes on social media following the man’s death.